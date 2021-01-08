Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills in connection with gun possession

Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, is shown in this undated photo. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Rapper DaBaby was arrested Thursday after Beverly Hills police said he carried a loaded gun into an upscale Rodeo Drive store.

The rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, was among a group of men who entered a shop in an exclusive stretch of the 300 block of Rodeo Drive that includes stores for Gucci, Prada and Harry Winston Jewelers, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After store security spotted a weapon in one of the men’s waistbands, they called 911.

The men returned to a nearby vehicle and were detained by officers around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

