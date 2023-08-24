Hip-hop star Polo G was arrested on a gun charge Tuesday after the Los Angeles Police Department searched his home in connection with an allegation of armed robbery made against his brother, police said.

According to police, Taurean Bartlett, the 18-year-old younger brother of the “Distraction” performer and himself a rapper using the name Trench Baby, robbed a fellow musician at gunpoint on Aug. 15.

Trench Baby invited the robbery victim to the 18500 block of Clydesdale Avenue in Granada Hills, and when the victim arrived at about 5 p.m., Trench Baby pulled out “a handgun with an extended magazine and demanded that the victim transfer money to an unknown account over a money transfer service,” police said in a news release.

“The victim was in fear and complied. The suspect also demanded the victim empty his pockets,” police added.

Eight days later, police raided the home of Polo G — real name Taurus Bartlett, 24 — who was reportedly hosting his younger brother at his San Fernando Valley home.

The two brothers were then taken into custody, and “numerous firearms were recovered from both locations and a vehicle registered to Taurus Bartlett,” police said.

A photo released by police shows what appears to seven firearms, including a pair of assault rifles and a drum magazine for a pistol.

The LAPD on Aug. 24, 2023, released this photo of guns they say were seized from the home of rapper Polo G, another residence and the rapper’s vehicle.

Polo G faces a charge of possession of a short-barreled rifle, while Trench Baby was arrested for robbery. Police also allege they found “a small baggy of unknown drugs” on Trench Baby’s person as he was about to be booked into jail.

The brothers are free on $100,000 bond each, and no court date information was available.

