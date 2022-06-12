Police busted rapper and singer Roddy Ricch on Saturday before his scheduled performance at The Governors Ball music festival in New York, KTLA sister station WPIX reported.

The 23-year-old Compton native, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was stopped in a car near Citi Field, police said. Private security at the facility told officers they’d seen a firearm in the vehicle.

Moore was arrested along with Michael Figueroa, 46, and Carlos Collins, 57 at about 6:40 p.m. Police recovered a loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large capacity magazine.

Roddy Ricch was set to perform Saturday as part of the music festival’s lineup, but his performance was canceled.

The Governors Ball said on Twitter, “Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today.” The headlining act Saturday night was Halsey.

All three men were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, along with possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of an ammunition feeding device.