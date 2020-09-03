‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper Silentó charged with entering Valley Village home, threatening occupants with a hatchet

Rapper Silentó attends the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

The rapper Silentó — known for his 2015 hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” — has been charged with entering a stranger’s Valley Village residence and threatening those inside with a hatchet last weekend, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Santa Ana 22-year-old, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, is facing two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The DA’s office is also seeking sentencing enhancements for allegations that a hatchet was used and that the crime was committed while he was out on bail following an arrest in Santa Ana. Further details about the Santa Ana arrest were not immediately available.

Hawk is accused of trying to strike two people with the hatchet after entering the unlocked home. One of the residence’s occupants was able to disarm him, according to prosecutors.

The case was filed Tuesday and the defendant is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, officials said.

He could face up to six years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Inmate records show Hawk remained in custody Thursday on $105,000 bail following his arrest Saturday.

Los Angeles police are continuing to investigate the case.