Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny won’t face criminal charges over 2005 sex assault allegation: L.A. County DA

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has declined to file charges against rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris in a case based on allegations brought by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the couple in 2005.

After reviewing an LAPD investigation into the allegations, prosecutors determined they could not proceed with a filing against the couple because the case falls outside the 10-year statute of limitations.

The couple’s attorney Shawn Holley said they are pleased but not surprised by the decision not to proceed “with the meritless accusations,” and they plan to put the matter behind them.

The LAPD’s investigation into the couple became public in May. In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said he had been contacted by more than 30 “women, survivors and witnesses” who accused the couple of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation” over a 15-year period.

