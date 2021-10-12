Rapper Tyga surrenders to LAPD after woman reports domestic violence in Hollywood Hills

Tyga attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

Rapper Tyga turned himself in to Los Angeles police Tuesday morning after a woman filed a domestic violence report against him the day before, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name is Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was released on $50,000 bail Tuesday afternoon after surrendering around 9 a.m. at the police station in Hollywood, according to booking records and Officer Jeff Lee, an L.A. police spokesperson.

The alleged attack took place around 7 a.m. Monday in the Hollywood Hills, on the 9100 block of Oriole Way. However, Stevenson was there when officers arrived, and police met the victim at a separate location to take a report, Lee said.

When the rapper surrendered Tuesday, he was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence, LAPD said.

Investigators have not described the victim’s claims. People identified the woman as Stevenson’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, who posted video of her bruised face to her Instagram story Monday and said she’d been emotionally and physically abused.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she wrote in one caption.

Swanson started dating the rapper early this year, the magazine reported.

Inmate records showed he was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.