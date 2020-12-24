Rare 18th century violin stolen from art dealer’s Los Feliz home: FBI

The FBI released a photo of a rare 18th century violin that went missing from a Los Feliz home on Dec. 8, 2020.

The FBI is in hot in pursuit this Christmas season of a thief who may have music on his mind: A rare 18th century violin has gone missing from a Los Feliz residence.

The stolen violin is a 1710 Amati, a glossy, curvaceous object made from curly maple and alpine spruce that was crafted by one of the most important violin makers in musical instrument history, Hieronymus Amati II. It’s in excellent condition and, according to auction records, sold for just over half a million dollars in 2013 — it would likely be worth more than $700,000 today.

The 310-year-old violin belongs to Rowland Weinstein, who is not a musician but an art dealer who splits his time between Los Angeles and San Francisco. His Weinstein Gallery, specializing in surrealism and abstraction from 1920 through World War II, is based in San Francisco. The violin, which he allowed musician friends and professional violinists to play, was in his white Tesla, parked outside his Los Feliz home, when someone stole the vehiclefrom his property Dec. 8.

Weinstein said his car key— which automatically locks the Tesla once the driver, key in hand, exits the vehicle— had slipped out of his pocket and landed behind the driver’s seat. So the car was unlocked.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

A rare Italian violin was stolen from a resident in the Los Feliz area of LA on 12/8. The FBI’s #ArtCrimeTeam & @LAPDHQ are seeking the 1710 Amati to find the responsible party & return the art to its owner. Please call 3104776565 with info. #FindArtFriday https://t.co/9wnrT1SdTu — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) December 18, 2020