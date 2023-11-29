Wildlife officials in Los Angeles captured a rare arctic goose Monday that was found nearly 6,000 miles from its normal home.

Bird watchers recently reported the Tundra Bean Goose had been hanging around Magic Johnson Park in South Los Angeles.

The goose was first spotted in March at Piute Ponds in the High Desert, according to a news release from the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center.

A Tundra Bean Goose found at a South Los Angeles park is seen in an image provided by the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center.

Then, in mid-May, it was spotted in Lancaster at Apollo Park where watchers reported it had a limp and a right-wing droop.

A capture team was able to net the goose Monday and take it to the Wetlands Wildlife Care Center.

Care Center staff discovered that the Bean had been shot with a BB, and there was a healed fracture.

A veterinarian will evaluate the best option moving forward for the rare visitor from the north.

A Tundra Bean Goose, typically found in Siberia, is not a common sight anywhere in the lower 48 states. They have only been spotted perhaps a dozen times from the West Coast to New York, according to the news release.