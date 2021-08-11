Rate of positive COVID tests is rising in Orange County, falling in L.A. County

Diana Gomez receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Kyle Carson, an EMT with FirstMed Ambulance Services in Arleta.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The rate at which coronavirus tests are coming back positive has fallen in the last week in Los Angeles County but is expected to rise further in Orange County.

In Los Angeles County, the so-called positivity rate is 4.4%, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday, a decrease from the previous week, when the positive test rate was 6.6%.

But in Orange County, the test positivity rate was 8.3%, the same as it was a day before, said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County deputy health officer, on Tuesday. And the positivity rate is rising in the neediest areas of the county, where the rate is now 8.6%.

“We do expect and anticipate that positivity [rates] will continue to rise,” Chinsio-Kwong told reporters in a briefing.

