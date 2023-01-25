People enjoy the beach in Santa Monica on Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday.

Around 64,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials.

Beaches currently closed:

-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

-Venice City Beach, ½ Mile North of Marina entrance

-Dockweiler State Beach, ½ Mile South of Ballona Creek

“The cause of the sewage discharge was a blocked main line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain system at the corner of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way,” officials explain.

Any contact with contaminated waters or sand can cause illness, health officials warn.

The blockage has been cleared at this time and the immediate area was cleaned.

Daily water sampling will be conducted until bacterial levels meet health standards. Until then, these areas will remain closed, county officials said.

Beach waters are tested every week throughout the year to ensure the most up-to-date bacteria levels. An interactive map on the L.A. Public Health Department site offers the most up-to-date beach warnings and closures.