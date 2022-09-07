A portion of RAT Beach in Torrance was closed Wednesday morning as the result of a large sewage spill, authorities said.

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Malaga Creek, which empties in the Pacific Ocean at the Palos Verdes Beach & Athletic Club.

“Lifeguard Units as well as a Baywatch Rescue Boat have been dispatched to the area to notify beach patrons of the closure,” L.A. County Lifeguards tweeted.

RAT is an acronym for “Right After Torrance” since the beach is located just south of Torrance Beach on the southern end of Santa Monica Bay.

The cause of the sewage spill was not immediately released.