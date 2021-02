Prayers and well wishes were flooding in from celebrities across the globe for golf legend Tiger Woods, after he was hospitalized in a rollover crash in the Palos Verdes area Tuesday morning.

Public figures ranging from Barack Obama, Magic Johnson, Justin Turner, Kevin Hart, to Klay Thompson, sent Woods encouraging messages to “fight like the champion you are,” as Mike Tyson put it.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 23, 2021.

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Love you big brother… but We will get through this @TigerWoods — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 24, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021