The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency updated over the weekend its list of essential sectors during the COVID-19 outbreak, adding, among others, real estate services.

The outbreak has not immediately led to a major decline in housing prices, but the industry has seen a spike in dropped deals, heightening concerns among real estate professionals.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2020.