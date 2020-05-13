Real estate consultant agrees to plead guilty in L.A. City Hall pay-to-play corruption probe

Los Angeles City Hall is seen in an undated photo. (iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A real estate consultant has agreed to plead guilty to one count of racketeering in the ongoing federal pay-to-play corruption probe at Los Angeles City Hall, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

George Chiang, 41, has agreed to plead guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization act. Under a plea agreement he made with prosecutors Chiang will fully cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation, according to investigators.

Prosecutors said Chiang was involved in a scheme where a council member and other public officials demanded cash, stays at luxury hotels, casino chips and prostitution services.

According to federal investigators, Chiang represented a company that funneled $66,000 to an associate of an unnamed Los Angeles City Council member. Details in federal filings have repeatedly made clear that official is Councilman Jose Huizar.

