‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley robbed at Encino home

LAPD is investigating after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at her Encino home late Wednesday night, with the assailants taking expensive handbags, jewelry and watches.

At around 10:50 p.m., three people wearing dark hoodies broke into the home on the 17000 block of Adlon Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The victim was in the residence at the time and was met by the suspects,” LAPD officials said in a news release. “The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables.”

Police sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the robbery involved the reality star.

Kemsley was asleep inside the home when the intruders broke in by smashing through the children’s classroom door, according to Daily Mail, which was first to report on the incident.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one of the home’s glass doors was shattered Thursday morning.

The intruders held the star at gunpoint and ransacked the house, the Daily Mail reported, citing an unnamed source close to Kemsley.

After taking the handbags, jewelry and watches, the robbers fled the scene in a black truck, leaving behind “a significant monetary loss,” according to LAPD.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

LAPD described the suspects as being male and Black, between 20 to 30 years of age, all wearing black hoodies and dark pants. No description of the truck was available.

KTLA reached out to Kemsley but had not heard back Thursday afternoon.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, asked members of the public with any information to come forward.

Anyone with tips, videos or photos of the incident were asked to email RHDtipline@lapd.online.

Those with information can call Detective Klotz and Detective Moreno at 213-486-6840.