Reality TV star sued in Texas by teen he’s charged with sexually assaulting in Laguna Beach

William Hutchinson is seen in an undated photo provided to the Los Angeles Times by the Highland Park Department of Public Safety in Texas.

A Texas hotel mogul and reality TV star who is charged with sexually assaulting two teenage girls at his home in Orange County is now being sued by one of his accusers.

In the lawsuit, filed in Dallas, the girl alleges she was abused by Bill Hutchinson, 63, after she became friends with his ex-wife’s daughter and moved in with the family.

The multimillionaire developer was charged in July with one count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of nonconsensual touching involving two then-16-year-old girls during their visits to his luxury home in the Emerald Bay community of Laguna Beach.

He also faces a charge in Texas of sexual assault, which the state classifies as a second-degree felony.

