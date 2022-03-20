Gas prices are at record highs and California residents are feeling it more than most Americans.

While the national average is $4.26 per gallon, in L.A., the average is $5.98.

AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas said several factors are at play, one of which is demand.

“We do see that people are still going out, they are still driving,” she said.

Another factor? The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions that have cut off much of Russia’s oil from the rest of the world.

“Until the global market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy, we don’t know when crude oil prices will start to go down, because that’s basically the main reason why gas prices are continuing to rise,” Venegas said.

Venegas added that these are the highest levels we’ve seen since 2008.

“In December, before the conflict with Russia and Ukraine escalated, crude oil prices were at $72 a barrel and now oil prices are at $107 per barrel,” Venegas added.

Meanwhile, SoCal residents are feeling the pressure.

“It’s real upsetting you know,” said El Monte resident Frank Avila.

Avila says it’s been especially tough on his family. $20 only got him a little over three gallons.

“It’s really overwhelming, really overwhelming and I’m just trying to get by, and I just got laid off so I’m kind of stuck right now,” Avila said.

California typically has higher gas prices because of the gas tax and cost of regulating emissions, but state lawmakers have proposed a $400 refund for state residents to help offset the pain at the pump.