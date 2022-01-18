Recall effort against L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin fails to secure enough valid signatures

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin speaks during an event in Playa Del Rey on June 17, 2021. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Organizers of a bid to remove Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin from office have failed to secure enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election, city officials said Tuesday.

City Clerk Holly Wolcott, whose office has been reviewing recall petitions for several weeks, concluded that the Bonin recall group had 25,965 valid signatures, about 1,350 short of the number needed.

Recall Bonin 2021 is now the third such effort to fall short at City Hall in the last six months. Campaigns that sought to oust Councilmembers Nithya Raman and Kevin de León collapsed or fizzled out.

Tuesday’s announcement delivered a huge boost to Bonin, who is running in the June 7 election for a third and final term representing a coastal district stretching from Los Angeles International Airport north to Pacific Palisades. With the election 4½ months away, he has been rolling out endorsements from political allies and organized labor, including unions representing city firefighters, hotel workers and carpenters.

