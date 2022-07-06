Dozens of supporters of the campaign to recall L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón gathered outside the county’s Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Organizers said hundreds of thousands of signatures were being submitted, potentially enough to force a recall.

They need more than 566,000 valid signatures to put Gascón’s political fate in the hands of voters this November.

Organizers say they surpassed that amount.

Critics have attacked Gascón for not prosecuting certain low-level misdemeanors, calling him soft on crime.

Victim advocates say criminals have more rights than victims themselves.

Gascón calls the campaign to oust him misleading.

“I am very committed to community safety,” the DA said. “I understand there are national trends. But I understand at the end of the day, this is about crime here. We are concerned. The community is angry. People are upset. I am too, so there’s no question we have problems here. The problem becomes when misinformation leads to putting the blame for crime increases in our community on the DA’s office when we know that isn’t the case.”