Recall support lagging even in Inland Empire, Orange County

Republican recall candidate Larry Elder signs the helmet of U.S. Navy ETSN Daniel Luiz at the “Asian Rally for Yes on Recall” at the Asian Garden Mall on Sept. 4, 2021, in Westminster. (David McNew/Getty Images)

There was little shock when a recent poll found that a majority of likely voters in left-leaning coastal metro areas of California like Los Angeles and San Francisco oppose the recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But zeal for the recall is muted even in areas where the Republican Party remains a competitive force, like Orange County and the Inland Empire, the poll found.

“If the recall people can’t beat Newsom in the Inland Empire, they can’t beat him, period,” said John Pitney, a professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College.

The new poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found that 58% of likely voters want to keep Newsom, while 39% support a recall. In the Inland Empire, the poll found that 54% oppose the recall and 46% favor it, while in the Orange County/San Diego region, 50% oppose the recall and 45% favor it. The margin of sampling error was 3.4 percentage points in either direction.

