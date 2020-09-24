Recent rise in COVID-19 cases threatens to slow L.A. reopening, Mayor Garcetti says

Hedda Royce, left, and Tray Ignacio sign up to take COVID-19 tests at the kiosks at Union Station in Los Angeles. The walk-up kiosks, located at the west entrance, are capable of conducting 500 tests per day. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

With recent increases of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County after nearly a month of decline, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the next few weeks will be crucial if the city wants to see more reopenings.

“The bottom line: This virus is still here, and it’s still very dangerous,” said Garcetti, noting the uptick in hospitalizations, cases and the transmission rate in L.A. County.

If the positivity rate and the number of COVID-19 cases remain low, the county will be able to enter a new tier on the state’s color-coded reopening blueprint, Garcetti said, which means fewer restrictions.

Los Angeles County is in Tier 1, which means schools and many businesses are closed. To progress through the tiered system, a county must meet certain thresholds for two consecutive weeks.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.