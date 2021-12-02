Recent thefts prompt LAPD warning for work truck owners to use tracking devices

An electrician reaching onto his service truck, in a suburban neighborhood. (Getty Images Plus)

Los Angeles police have noticed more and more work trucks being stolen so that thieves can get to the expensive tools that owners are using them to store.

Detectives in the Wilshire Division say some of the stolen trucks are being recovered, but with tools missing from the vehicles.

The Wilshire Division serves several communities including Arlington Heights, Fairfax, Mid-Wilshire, Mid-City, Hancock Park, Larchmont Village and Melrose.

“If the vehicle and tools are not equipped with any GPS monitoring device, a helpful way to track the whereabouts of the vehicle and tools would be the use of monitoring devices,” the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The real-time tracking information provided by these devices can be essential in helping victims and officers recover the stolen vehicles and property, the news release stated.

The devices are small enough to fit on a key ring and can be affixed to most of the vehicle’s compartments and inside tool boxes.

Anyone with questions can contact the LAPD Wilshire Division at 213-473-0459.