Recently reopened Pasadena Central Library closes due to seismic safety issues

The front entrance of the Pasadena Central Library is seen in an undated photo. (Roger Wilson / Times Community News via L.A. Times)

The recently reopened Pasadena Central Library has closed its doors to patrons due to seismic safety issues, officials said this week.

City Building Official Sarkis Nazerian ordered the property at 285 E. Walnut St. immediately closed after an assessment found that most of the building was composed of unreinforced masonry walls. The library will remain closed until the hazardous conditions have been corrected, according to the order.

The Central Library, along with Pasadena’s Hastings and La Pintoresca branch libraries, had reopened last month to limited in-person services after L.A. County entered the orange tier, the second-most-lenient of the state’s four-phase reopening blueprint during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, city officials said that while Pasadena passed an ordinance in 1993 requiring that all unreinforced masonry buildings be retrofitted, vacated or demolished, they have found no records explaining why the Central Library had not been identified as such a building.

