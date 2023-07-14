A brush fire has burned 160 acres near Moreno Valley Friday, officials said.

The blaze was first reported in the 900 block of Reche Canyon road in an unincorporated area of Moreno Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The fire quickly grew from 5 to 50 acres before firefighters said it had burned 160 acres by 2:50 p.m.

A burro grazes as flames get dangerously close during the Reche Fire in the Moreno Valley area on July 14, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

At least one structure has been destroyed by the fire as flames got dangerous close to burros in the area, video from the scene showed.

The blaze comes as Southern California settles into a heat wave, where triple-digit temperatures were expected.

