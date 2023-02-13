California’s newest billionaire has finally emerged from hiding.

On Monday, California Lottery officials teased a “big announcement” set for Tuesday.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billon #Powerball #jackpot from November,” California Lottery tweeted.

The lottery’s message indicates the winner is an individual rather than a group of individuals who pooled their funds.

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just east of Los Angeles. The owner, Joe Chahayed, has already received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot reached the world record-setting amount after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, and a suspenseful drawing-night delay prompted by technical issues).

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges.