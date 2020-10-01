Record-breaking fall heat wave spurs concerns of electricity shortage

More dangerous conditions are in store Thursday for Southern California, as a possible electricity shortage arrives amid a record-breaking heat wave.

“Max temps today will be 15 to 25 degrees above normal with a few Central Coast locations a whopping 30 degrees above normal!” the National Weather Service warned in an advisory.

Temperatures in Los Angeles County could reach as high as 105 degrees in inland areas and 95 at the coast.

At least six daily heat records were broken in Central and Southern California on Wednesday, including the hottest-ever Sept. 30 at Los Angeles International Airport (92 degrees) and Long Beach Airport (105).

September is going out with a sizzle! We had a bunch of record high temperatures today, check out the graphic for the details! We're expecting another super hot day to begin October and there may be some more records broken tomorrow so stay tuned… #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/WuuvvZrhhP — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 1, 2020

Alright desert friends, it's been a hot one this year for sure…Especially for those in Palm Springs, who have tied their record for most 100°+ days in a year! #cawx #hotweather pic.twitter.com/CaUvQbNMR0 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 30, 2020

The @California_ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for today from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/Rgp9fT7Vl8 for tips on how to save energy. pic.twitter.com/jENowNondg — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) October 1, 2020

Consumers can prepare for the #FlexAlert by doing the following before 3 p.m.:



• Pre-cool homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats

• Charge electric vehicles, mobile devices and laptops

• Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major

appliances

• Pre-cook meals — Flex Alert (@flexalert) October 1, 2020