Record-breaking fall heat wave spurs concerns of electricity shortage

More dangerous conditions are in store Thursday for Southern California, as a possible electricity shortage arrives amid a record-breaking heat wave.
“Max temps today will be 15 to 25 degrees above normal with a few Central Coast locations a whopping 30 degrees above normal!” the National Weather Service warned in an advisory.
Temperatures in Los Angeles County could reach as high as 105 degrees in inland areas and 95 at the coast.
At least six daily heat records were broken in Central and Southern California on Wednesday, including the hottest-ever Sept. 30 at Los Angeles International Airport (92 degrees) and Long Beach Airport (105).
