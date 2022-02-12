Record-breaking heat wave sweeps through SoCal

A beach volleyball game in Laguna Beach on Feb. 9, 2022. The National Weather service has declared a heat advisory through Sunday in parts of Southern California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Southern California saw record temperatures Saturday, as visitors flying into Los Angeles International Airport the day before the Super Bowl were greeted with a high of 89 degrees.

That’s slightly hotter than the all-time LAX record for Feb. 12 of 88 degrees, set in 1977, the National Weather Service said.

Farther north in Paso Robles, it was hotter Saturday, at 84 degrees, than it has ever been in the month of February, at least since recordkeeping began in 1948, the weather service said.

New highs for Feb. 12 were also set at UCLA and in Camarillo, which both hit 89 degrees, and in Oxnard, which hit 90 degrees. Woodland Hills tied its previous record of 90 degrees.

