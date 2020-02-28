Record heat hits parts of L.A., Ventura counties as SoCal braces for cooler weather this weekend

Some parts of the Southland experienced or tied record-high temperatures for the day on Thursday as a winter heat wave continued to bring well-above normal temperatures to the area for February, the National Weather Service.

The Los Angeles International Airport reached 85 degrees by mid-afternoon, breaking the previous record that was set Feb. 27, 1980.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 86 degrees, tying the daily record from 1992 and 1901, forecasters said. At 87 degrees, Camarillo also tied a record-high for the day that was set back in 1932.

Thursday was expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave.

Temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s are forecast throughout Southern California, according to NWS. Anaheim is expected to hit 90 degrees.

After a cooler day today (some colder air aloft moved in with the Santa Ana winds), Thursday will be considerably warmer, with some temperatures 10-15 deg F above normal. Friday should be slightly cooler west of the mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dghEv3fQvG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 26, 2020

But the heat is not expected to last much longer. The region will experience some respite from the unseasonable heat starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will dip gradually, but it’s expected to be 20 to 25 degrees cooler in some areas by Sunday, when forecasters predict a chance of scattered showers and light snow.

The coming storm will produce little rain to the parched Southland — generally under 0.1 inches, with isolated amounts of up to a quarter-inch, according to NWS. Sunday night will have the greatest chances for rain, but precipitation could linger into Monday.

During that time, snow levels could drop to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet, potentially impacting the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. Most areas will get 2 inches or less of fresh white powder, with the exception of some locations above 7,000 feet in San Bernardino County that could receive at least 6 inches.

Significant cooling trend this weekend with a chance of showers by Sunday. Here are the projected temperatures on Sunday, down 20-25 degrees in some areas from expected highs on Thursday. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/WZKOSO44Tk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 27, 2020