Record highs fall as heat wave brings continued fire danger to Southern California

Records keep falling and fires keep starting as Southern California continues to sizzle under an ongoing heat wave.

Ten records were set or tied in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and San Diego counties amid Tuesday’s blistering heat, according to the National Weather Service.

(KTLA)

Another warm day is expected Wednesday with afternoon highs likely to approach record levels once again.

The hot and dry conditions are bringing critical fire conditions along with it.

Multiple brush fires have erupted in Southern California in the past few days, including fires in Castaic, the Hollywood Hills and Bel-Air.

The fire in Bel-Air, dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, is the most recent sparking shortly after midnight Wednesday and burning 50 acres near the Getty Center before forward progress was stopped.

The persistent hot conditions can also result in a heightened risk for heat-related illnesses, the Weather Service warned.

Sensitive populations like the very young, very old and those exposed to the outdoors for long periods of time were asked to stay hydrated and seek cool spaces.

Forecasters are calling for slightly cooler temperatures Thursday with highs closer to normal by Friday.