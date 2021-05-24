A cyclist rides along the Los Angeles River in South Gate in an undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The recreation zones at the Los Angeles River will reopen in time for Memorial Day, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said Monday.

From May 31 through Sept. 30, the Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones will be open daily, sunrise to sunset, for kayaking, fishing, walking and birdwatching.

Officials said a limited number of private kayak vendors will offer guided tours and rentals. Kayakers are asked to wear a helmet and personal flotation device.

Solar-powered water-quality beacons have been installed along the river at kayaking entry points; green stands for “safe,” yellow stands for “safe, but take precautions,” and red stands for “do not kayak.”

