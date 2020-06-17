Recycler endangering Jordan High students in Watts with ‘sharp metal projectiles,’ LAUSD says in lawsuit

Mounds of debris at Atlas Iron & Metal Co., a metal recycler that operates adjacent to Jordan High School in South Los Angeles, is seen in an undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Unified School District filed suit against a metal recycling facility adjacent to Jordan High School in Watts, alleging it has endangered students and teachers by releasing sharp pieces of metal, smoke, fumes and more onto school grounds.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, seeks a court order to stop S&W Atlas Iron & Metal Co. “from continuing to allow sharp metal projectiles, debris, metallic dust, and other objects to be launched or emitting from their property onto the adjacent LAUSD school.”

The district also alleges the metallic dust released by the facility is composed of lead, arsenic and other hazards and leaves a “purple shimmer” on the blacktop.

Through its attorney, the company said the suit has no legitimate basis and that the recycling facility enjoys broad community support.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.