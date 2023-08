Red Cross Los Angeles Chief Operations Officer Gerald Thomas says it’s not too late to prepare for the historic tropical storm hitting Southern California on Sunday morning. Thomas outlines how to build an emergency kit, the tools available on the Red Cross Emergency app, and how to stay safe as the storm moves up the coast. Visit redcross.org/la for shelter locations, safety tips and more.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 20, 2023.