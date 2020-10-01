Red fire retardant dropped out of planes is made in Rancho Cucamonga plant

It’s a sight now synonymous with California’s fire season: A tanker aircraft flies over vegetation and drops a stream of red.

But what exactly is that stuff?

It’s fire retardant, used in preemptive strikes to keep flames from spreading. Phos-Chek is by far the dominant brand and is used around homes and under fireworks displays as well as in fighting wildfires. It’s bright red for a reason, and although it’s not especially toxic, you really don’t want a plane to dump hundreds of gallons of it directly on you.

And it’s made in Southern California: in a 100,000-square-foot plant in Rancho Cucamonga, where 30 to 40 people work to produce it.

