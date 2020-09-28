Red flag warning in effect as gusty winds arrive in SoCal

The arrival of Santa Ana winds during very dry and hot conditions in Southern California raises the chances of new fires and the growth of those already burning, prompting a red flag warning on Monday.

Forecasters predict winds to gust 30 to 45 mph and humidities to drop as low as 8%.

The stations in red are experiencing red flag conditions (low humidity, high wind) and those in yellow are close. Winds still strengthening and spreading to Ventura Co mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cP8mC1sMhP — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2020

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning effective 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for much of the region. That includes the Santa Clarita Valley and the mountains of Los Angeles County, where the 114,200-acre Bobcat Fire was 62% contained.

The Santa Anas came into the burn area at around 3 a.m. to 5 a.m., L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said. Gusts of about 30 to 35 mph at the tops of the ridges threaten to drive flames, he said.

Strike teams of dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the Santa Clarita Valley and La Cañada Flintridge in case of any fire growth.

“We’re just going to make sure that as the winds come from the east, northeast area, that they don’t blow too far west,” Cornell said.

He added that the Mount Wilson area’s steep terrain continues to pose a challenge for firefighters, who are battling the flames from the air.

Crews hope to fully contain the blaze by the end of the month, but Cornell said the year’s most destructive fires typically burn September through November.

“This is definitely an extreme fire season,” said Pono Barnes with the county Fire Department. “We’ve been at it quite a long while now. Resources all throughout the state of California are responding to various fires.”

A heat wave also returns on Tuesday, with temperatures up to 105 degrees predicted through Thursday.

Hot and dry weather with breezy offshore winds are expected this week as strong high pressure dominates our weather. The hottest days will be Tue-Thu where Heat Advisories will be in effect for the LA/Ventura valleys. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated! #CAwx #LAheat #SoCal pic.twitter.com/gP5kqaBuVv — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 27, 2020

A Heat Advisory is now in effect for Tuesday for inland #OrangeCounty, the #InlandEmpire, and inland #SanDiego. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/L0LQNqhWbN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 28, 2020