A red flag warning remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Friday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

Santa Ana winds have been in full swing in the region with gusts of 30 to 50 miles per hour. Spots in the mountains have seen gusts in the 50 to 65 mile per hour range.

In Tarzana, a large tree snapped and brought a light pole down, both of which landed on a parked car.

A tree in a Tarzana neighborhood came crashing down onto a car, but not before bringing a light pole with it on Nov. 25, 2022 (KTLA)

The high winds in already dry areas prompted Southern California Edison to cut power to parts of the region.

As of 11 p.m., SCE reported seven current outages impacting 2,035 customers.

The utility company also said additional outages for public safety may impact as many as 49,211 customers across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties.

SCE services more than 5 million customers, according to its website.