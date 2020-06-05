Breaking News
Watch live: Redlands commercial building fire triggers freeway closure
Redlands commercial building fire triggers closure of 10 Freeway

A commercial building fire in Redlands triggered a closure of the nearby 10 Freeway Friday morning, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 2255 W. Lugonia Ave. just before 5:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Footage of the fire shows huge plumes of black smoke rising from bright orange-red flames, billowing and spreading into the sky.

About 7:20 a.m., Sky5 was overhead when the freeway appeared reopened. With the building’s roof completely scorched off, some flames were still burning through the debris on the ground two hours after firefighters initially responded.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

