Redlands man accused of murder for striking neighbor with piece of concrete in drug deal altercation

A 29-year-old Redlands man was arrested on suspicion of murder Wednesday after fatally striking a 62-year-old man with a piece of concrete, officials said.

Both Alexander Peter Delosreyes and the victim lived at a residential facility in the 17700 block of 17th Street, where they were involved in an altercation over a drug deal around 7:30 a.m., the Redlands Police Department said in a news release.

The altercation became physical and Delosreyes struck the victim with a piece of concrete, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents of the facility held Delosreyes until police arrived. He then struggled with police while they took him into custody, according to Redlands police.

Delosreyes was transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the fight with the victim. He continued to struggle with police and medical personnel while being transported, officials said.

Delosreyes was arrested on suspicion of murder and will be booked into county jail following medical treatment, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at 909-798-7681 ext. 1. Certain non-emergency crimes may also be reported online using the Redlands Police Department’s CopLogic reporting system at www.cityofredlands.org/report-crime.