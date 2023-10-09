A 23-year-old man from Redlands has been arrested for allegedly possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

Rylan Meier was arrested last Friday at his home on the 100 block of South Center Street, after law enforcement investigators were tipped off that he had been communicating with an underage girl on social media.

The Redlands Police Department began investigating Meier in September after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in which a person came forward to claim the Meier was contacting the minor for sex.

Investigators eventually obtained a warrant to to search his home, which led to the discovery of more than 5,000 images “depicting child sexual abuse” which were allegedly stored on his personal online accounts.

Meier was arrested and booked into jail, but has since been released after posting bail, according to jail records. A date has not yet been set for him to appear in court.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case or other instances of child sexual abuse should contact Redlands Police Investigator Dale Peters by email or by calling 909-798-7681.