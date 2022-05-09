A 42-year-old Redlands man was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a Victorian-era home Sunday morning.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of E. High Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found a fire on the ground floor of the two-story home. They made entry into the structure and were able to ensure there was no one inside as they battled the flames.

The home is from the Victorian era, fire officials said, which made extinguishing the fire particularly difficult. After about an hour, the fire was put out and crews remained on scene for several hours afterwards for overhaul operations.

Prior to firefighters’ arrival, a man safely evacuated the home without injury. He was interviewed by investigators on scene and was arrested on suspicion of “unlawfully causing a fire.”

He’s been identified as Jimmy Lee Bracey Wilson, 42, of Redlands. He was cited and released, Redlands fire officials said.

The damage to the more than a century-old home was estimated to be about $200,000.