Police arrested a Redlands masseur on Tuesday for the alleged sexual battery of a customer.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Wenjie Chen, by the Redlands Police Department.

The incident took place while Chen was working at China Foot Massage on March 19, according to police.

During a massage, the victim said Chen “inappropriately touched her breasts.” The incident was reported to the police a few days later, authorities said.

Chen, who also goes by the nickname “Jerry,” was arrested on sexual battery charges. Police believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Steve Truong at 909-798-7643 or email struong@redlandspolice.org.