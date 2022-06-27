A 52-year-old middle school teacher in San Bernardino County has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes for continuously abusing a student for several years, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Michael Nardella of Highland was arrested on Friday by law enforcement officers on allegations that he had a longtime sexual relationship with a student for more than five years.

Nardella was an 8th grade teacher at Clement Middle School during the time period when the alleged abuse took place.

Last week, the DA’s office filed five felony charges against Nardella for the alleged abuse. He faces one count of continuous sexual abuse, two counts of sodomy of a person under the age of 16 and two counts of sodomy of a person under the age of 18.

Nardella was booked into jail with bail set at $500,000. The DA’s office had requested an increased bail, but that motion was rejected in court.

He has since posted bail and been released from custody. He is due back in court on Aug. 10 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.