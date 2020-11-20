Redlands officials warning horse owners of equine influenza outbreak that killed dozens of burros

Redlands police shared this photo on Nov. 19, 2020, in announcing an equine influenza outbreak impacting the local burro populations in Redlands and surrounding areas.

Redlands officials on Thursday warned of an equine influenza outbreak that has killed dozens of burros.

Most of the deaths happened in the canyon areas between Redlands and Riverside County and more animals are expected to die, city officials said in a news release.

The highly contagious virus only sickens horses, mules and donkeys and not other animal species.

Equine influenza spreads rapidly through groups of horses in aerosolized droplets from coughing or through fomite transmission, officials said.

While humans don’t contract the disease, they can transmit the virus between horses, according to Emily Nietrzeba of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Related Content 3 dozen burros dead after equine influenza outbreak in Riverside County

The animals who fall ill may have respiratory symptoms, a fever, edema and enlarged lymph nodes. The symptoms are more severe in younger horses aged 1 to 5 years old, donkeys and mules, authorities said.

“San Bernardino County, Riverside County and state officials are monitoring the outbreak and urging horse owners to consult their veterinarians and get booster vaccines for previously vaccinated animals,” Redlands officials said. “Also, horse owners should ensure their animals are not exposed to sick burros by moving their animals away from fence lines in areas where the burros frequent.”

The agencies urged people, especially horse owners, to avoid all contact with burros.

“It’s important we emphasize to the public regarding the importance of preventing contact between sick burros and healthy horses and donkeys, and avoiding all shared waterers, feeders, and equipment, as well as limiting fence line exposure to the greatest extent possible,” Nietrzeba said.

The virus can spread between the animals on people’s hands, clothing, equipment, brushes and through shared water buckets.

Last month, Riverside County officials reported 38 burro deaths due to the equine influenza outbreak.

Those who wish to report any sick animals in the city can contact the Redlands Animal Control at 909-798-7644.