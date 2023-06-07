Police are attempting to identify two men for allegedly targeting young girls in Redlands. (Redlands PD)

Authorities with the Redlands Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men, one of whom was seen taking inappropriate pictures of a juvenile female and another who was allegedly following a juvenile female.

In the first incident on May 28, police responded to a Barnes & Noble store, located at 27460 W. Lugonia Ave., after surveillance cameras captured a man taking photos under the dress of what appears to be a young girl.

The suspect in that case is described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years of age with thin blonde hair and a large bald spot on the back of his head.

In the second incident on June 1, police responded to a Target Store, located at 27320 W. Lugonia Ave., after a store employee spotted a man allegedly following a female juvenile through the store. The employee alerted the victim and her guardian about the incident, authorities said.

When police arrived, they were unable to locate the man. He is described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 25-35, who was wearing all-black clothing, a black face mask and a black hat.

“We believe these incidents are unrelated and isolated,” a Redlands PD news release stated. “However, we encourage the community to always be aware of your surroundings and if you see something…SAY SOMETHING.”

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the men seen in the photos or who may have information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Investigator Chad Parent at cparent@redlandspolice.org.