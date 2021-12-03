Redlands Police Department arrests man suspected of being intruder who inappropriately touched child

The Redlands Police Department released this sketch of a man who is believed to have inappropriately touched a boy while he was sleeping on Dec. 1, 2021. On Dec. 2, 2021, police arrested Cory Everret Adams in connection with the case.

On Friday, the Redlands Police Department arrested a 25-year-old San Bernardino man they believe is the one who broke into a home on Wednesday and inappropriately touched a boy.

The man, Cory Everret Adams, was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of California Street, according to jail records.

Police allege he entered an unlocked window of a home near Church Street and East Colton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday and touched a sleeping 10-year-old boy “in an inappropriate manner over his clothing,” according to a press release.

“The victim woke up and the intruder spoke to him briefly before fleeing through the window,” police added.

Adams is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of burglary and lewd conduct with a child under 14, police said.

A search of jail records show Adams separately faces a charge of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Adams is due in court on the weapon charge on Monday and on the burglary and lewd conduct charges on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Steve Truong at (909) 798-7643 or by email at struong@redlandspolice.org.

