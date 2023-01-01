A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a report about a domestic violence disturbance.

Officers arrived to the home and allegedly found the suspect waiting outside the residence and holding a knife.

Police say they attempted to negotiate with the man for several minutes to try to convince him to drop the weapon, but after he refused to comply and made the “overt act,” officers opened fire.

It’s unclear how many times the man was struck, or how many officers fired at him.

After he was shot, Redlands Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Police Department has not identified the man killed or the officers involved in the shooting. Officials did say that at least one officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Because shots were fired by an officer, Redlands Police Department policy requires the shooting to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency — in this case, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting investigation, as well as the investigation into the domestic violence incident, is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Redlands Police Department dispatch center at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.