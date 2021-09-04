Redlands stabbings leave 1 dead, 2 facing charges: Police

A pair of reported stabbings in Redlands Friday night left one man dead and two men facing murder charges, according to the Redlands Police Department.

The two incidents were reported as being blocks away from each other, in the 1100 and 1300 blocks of West Colton Avenue, but police determined the incidents were related.

The two victims, who were not named by police, had been involved in an altercation with each other at a motel in the 1100 block of West Colton Avenue, and both were taken to the hospital, where one man later died.

The other man sustained injuries to his hand, and he and another man who was involved, 46-year-old John James White, are facing murder charges.

White is currently in custody at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. The other man facing charges remains in the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at 909-798-7681 ext. 1.