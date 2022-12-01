A $1.3 million project to replace street lights with energy efficient LEDs began in Redlands December 2022 (City of Redlands)

The city of Redlands has begun a project to replace city streetlights with energy-efficient LEDs that could save the city about half-a-million dollars each year.

The City’s LED Streetlight Conversion Project is set to begin this month and be completed by early 2023.

The project will involve the removal of high pressure sodium (HPS) bulbs that are currently installed in streetlights throughout the city to replace them with energy-efficient and longer-lasting LED fixtures.

Redlands City Council approved the project last year and agreed to a $1.3 million contract with Tanko Lighting, a licensed electrical contractor in California and Arizona.

Approximately 4,500 LED fixtures will be installed over the course of the project, reducing total energy consumption across the city by more than 1.6 million kilowatt hours. The savings, city officials said, will total about $450,000 in energy costs in the first year of implementation.

Additionally, the new LED lights are expected to perform better than the previous HPS lights, providing better lighting and color, which city officials hope will increase public safety.