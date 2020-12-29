Redondo Beach carjacking suspect in custody after stabbing driver, leading deputies on pursuit: Police

Officers respond to a carjacking in Redondo Beach on Dec. 29, 2020. (Redondo Beach Police Department)

A Redondo Beach carjacking suspect was taken into custody after stabbing a driver and leading deputies on a pursuit that ended with a crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

The suspect stabbed a person with a knife and stole his vehicle in the 600 block of North Pacific Coast Highway around 9 a.m., according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Paramedics responded and took the victim to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for stab wounds to his upper back and torso area.

Redondo Beach police put out a call to surrounding law enforcement agencies with a description of the stolen vehicle.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies spotted the car in Rancho Palos Verdes, and launched into pursuit.

Moments later, the suspect crashed into another vehicle then slammed into telephone poles and a wall in the area of Western Avenue and Avenida Aprenda, police said.

The suspect, described only as being male, was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Redondo Beach police. No information was available on his condition.

The driver in the second vehicle was not hurt, officials said.

The stabbing victim was listed in stable condition, recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.