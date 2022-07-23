The Redondo Beach Police Department is urging residents to shelter in place due to undisclosed police activity in the town.

The majority of the police activity is happening along the 200 block of N. Irena Avenue, the Police Department said, but police are also on scene on nearby streets.

The Police Department said residents on Irena Avenue are specifically requested to shelter in place “until further notice.”

It’s unclear at this time why police are in the area or for how long officers will be on scene.

Check back for details on this developing story.