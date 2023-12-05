For the second time in two days, a student reportedly brought a gun onto the campus of Redondo Union High School.

The school went on lockdown Tuesday morning when authorities received a report of a weapon on campus sometime before 9:30 a.m., based on a message apparently sent to parents by school officials.

At about 10:45 a.m., the Redondo Beach Police Department announced on social media that a lockdown at the school had been lifted and the campus was “secured.”

“A person has been detained and no other people are outstanding,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

The Redondo Beach Unified School District declined to comment when reached by KTLA.

This incident comes just one day after a student was arrested for allegedly possessing a gun with a high-capacity magazine on campus.